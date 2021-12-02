Hilltoppers Lead League with 13 on PFF College All-CUSA Teams, Zappe Named OPOY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football led the league with 13 players on PFF College’s All-Conference USA Teams and quarterback Bailey Zappe was named the Offensive Player of the Year, the analysis-based website and media outlet announced this week.

WKU’s 13 on the First, Second and Third Teams combined beat out UAB (12), UTSA (nine) and Marshall (eight) as the next-closest programs. The Hilltoppers’ six on the First Team also led the league, with the Blazers (five) as the only other school with more than three.

The graduate transfer Zappe leads the nation with 4,968 passing yards (517 more than Mississippi State’s Will Rogers) and 52 touchdowns (12 more than Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Alabama’s Bryce Young). He ranks second in the nation in expected points added (EPA) with 127.96, behind only Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (152.89). His 70% completion rate (406-of-580) and 168.44 passing efficiency rating are fifth among FBS quarterbacks over 211 attempts.

From PFF College’s post: “Zappe posted an 85.3 passing grade in his first year as the Hilltoppers’ starter, finishing top-five in the FBS in deep completions (41), completion percentage (53.9%), passing yards (1,394) and touchdowns (15). WKU went from third-to-last in the conference in EPA per pass play in 2020 to first in the same metric in 2021, and Zappe was the biggest reason why.”

It is widely known that PFF College evaluates the Hilltopper offensive line highly, as Stephen Hamby’s front five grades out at a 92.6 in pass blocking – the top number in the nation by a full 4.0 points (BYU at 88.6). All five members of the protection unit were listed, with Quantavious Leslie, Cole Spencer and Boe Wilson being named to the First Team, Rusty Staats on the Second Team and Mason Brooks on the Third Team.

Defensive end DeAngelo Malone – who ranks tied for third in C-USA with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss – also made the First Team, as did wide receiver Jerreth Sterns – who ranks second in FBS with 1,539 yards and is the only player in the nation in triple digits with 127 receptions.

Kickoff returner Beanie Bishop – who has 21 returns for 480 yards (22.9 average) – joined Staats on the Second Team. Wrapping up the WKU representatives on the Third Team were defensive back Omari Alexander, linebacker Jaden Hunter, kicker Brayden Narveson and wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley. There was also an Honorable Mention list, with safety Antwon Kincade and Bishop – as a defensive back – earning spots.

First Team

QB Bailey Zappe (Offensive Player of the Year)

LG Quantavious LeslieDE DeAngelo Malone

LT Cole Spencer

WR Jerreth Sterns

RG Boe Wilson

Second Team

KR Beanie Bishop

C Rusty Staats

Third Team

DB Omari Alexander

RT Mason Brooks

LB Jaden Hunter

K Brayden Narveson

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Honorable Mention

DB Beanie Bishop

SAF Antwon Kincade

The Hilltoppers notched their seventh-straight win in C-USA play and claimed the East Division Championship outright with a 53-21 victory over Marshall. WKU – 8-4 overall, 7-1 in league games – earned a berth in the C-USA Championship Game against West Division winner UTSA. The Hilltoppers will look to avenge their lone C-USA loss (a 52-46 defeat in Bowling Green on October 9) on Friday, December 3, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. in the Alamodome. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

