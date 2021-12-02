Advertisement

Kentucky’s 19th House District incumbent files for re-election

LRC Photo
LRC Photo(WKYT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican State Rep. Michael Meredith has filed for re-election to represent Kentucky’s 19th House District, which includes Edmonson County and part of Warren County.

Meredith has held the seat since 2011.

“It’s such an honor to serve my friends and neighbors in Edmonson and Warren county,” said Meredith. “With the support and encouragement of friends and family, I have again filed to represent the 19th District. The stakes are high and you’ve trusted me to be your conservative voice. I am committed to protecting our values. I’m ready to continue working to secure new opportunities for our hard-working people.”

Primary elections will be May 17, 2022.

