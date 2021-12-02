Advertisement

KSP Cram the Cruiser food drive to help food pantries and Veterans Alliance Center

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the season of giving and one great way to give back is to help the less fortunate.

Kentucky State Police’s Cram the Cruiser is officially in full swing.

From now until December 6th KSP is collecting non-perishable food items, to be distributed to food pantries and the Veterans Alliance Center

Trooper Daniel Priddy with KSP Post 3 said, “it’s important to us to make sure that we’re able to help whenever we can, and this is an opportunity for us to be able to collect some food to go to the Veterans Alliance Center, just so that they have some for veterans when they come in, you know, it is a group of people that I think sometimes get gets overlooked, but we want to make sure that we do everything we can to be able to help out.”

KSP will also collect monetary donations and there will be three other food drives this Saturday all from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

One will be at Sam’s Club in Bowling Green, one at Walmart in Glasgow, and one at IGA in Morgantown.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead in Scottsville following traffic accident on U.S. 231
Christopher Wells
Scottsville man charged with arson
BG Fire responds to industrial accident at Bilstein Group
Bowling Green Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect in a bank robbery from...
Bowling Green Police release pictures of suspect after robbery
A photo shows some of the counterfeit money showing up in Scottsville.
SCAM ALERT: Fake money circulating in Scottsville

Latest News

tree faRM
Lovers Lane Tree Farm Speaks on National Tree Shortage
Local Non-Profit Looks Forward to Closing on Permanent Space @10
Local Non-Profit Looks Forward to Closing on Permanent Space @10
Robbery at German American Bank @ 10
Robbery at German American Bank @ 10
The Hive
Local non-profit ‘The Hive’ looks forward to closing on permanent space