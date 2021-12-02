KSP Cram the Cruiser food drive to help food pantries and Veterans Alliance Center

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the season of giving and one great way to give back is to help the less fortunate.

Kentucky State Police’s Cram the Cruiser is officially in full swing.

From now until December 6th KSP is collecting non-perishable food items, to be distributed to food pantries and the Veterans Alliance Center

Trooper Daniel Priddy with KSP Post 3 said, “it’s important to us to make sure that we’re able to help whenever we can, and this is an opportunity for us to be able to collect some food to go to the Veterans Alliance Center, just so that they have some for veterans when they come in, you know, it is a group of people that I think sometimes get gets overlooked, but we want to make sure that we do everything we can to be able to help out.”

KSP will also collect monetary donations and there will be three other food drives this Saturday all from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

One will be at Sam’s Club in Bowling Green, one at Walmart in Glasgow, and one at IGA in Morgantown.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.