LG&E agrees to $750K civil penalty in air pollution case

LG&E Mill Creek Station
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department says Louisville Gas and Electric Co. has agreed to pay a $750,000 civil penalty and permanently limit emissions from its Mill Creek Station coal-fired power plant in Kentucky.

A proposed agreement was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Kentucky in the case about the Jefferson County plant.

The Justice Department says LG&E also will add battery-powered service trucks rather than diesel for power line maintenance or construction. A complaint filed in July 2020 alleged that LG&E’s “coal combustion operations emitted high levels of sulfuric acid mist.”

The court document filed Wednesday says LG&E continues to deny the allegations in the complaint.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

