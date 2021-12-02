LG&E agrees to $750K civil penalty in air pollution case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department says Louisville Gas and Electric Co. has agreed to pay a $750,000 civil penalty and permanently limit emissions from its Mill Creek Station coal-fired power plant in Kentucky.

A proposed agreement was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Kentucky in the case about the Jefferson County plant.

The Justice Department says LG&E also will add battery-powered service trucks rather than diesel for power line maintenance or construction. A complaint filed in July 2020 alleged that LG&E’s “coal combustion operations emitted high levels of sulfuric acid mist.”

The court document filed Wednesday says LG&E continues to deny the allegations in the complaint.

