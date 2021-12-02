Advertisement

Local non-profit ‘The Hive’ looks forward to closing on permanent space

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ‘The Hive’ in Bowling Green has rented its building along the U.S. 31 Bypass for a few years now. The property is currently owned by WKU, but next week The Hive will close on the property, finally getting a permanent space of its own.

“It’s been amazing to us from the beginning to get to move into this building because Western has been so good to us as far as rent and taking care of things around here,” Laura Orsland the director and founder of The Hive said.

Orsland said their goal has always been to fix up and own this property, but fundraising efforts got pushed back because of the pandemic. She said they have received a lot of kindness ‘from a bunch of different directions.’ Independence Bank worked with them to be able to purchase the property.

“They’re going to give us the interest-only for the first year so that we can try and raise all the funds that we need to,” she explained. The fundraising will begin now! The Folks at The Hive could really use the generosity of the community to be able to keep this space which provides many resources to children and adults, many with disabilities.

“One of the things that I remember, that still gives me chills when I think about it, is letting everybody come through here for a tour of the first time after things were finished,” Orsland said. “The new floor was down and paint and all and the delight and joy on everybody’s face, people saying, ‘oh, is this really our clubhouse? Is this really our place?’ Because this is their home away from home.”

The Hive will officially close on the property next Thursday, December 9.

