Lovers Lane Tree Farm close to selling out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The nationwide Christmas tree shortage has now impacted local tree farms here in South Central Kentucky.

The days following Thanksgiving Day usually mark a peak season for Christmas tree farm owners. Despite efforts, Lovers Lane Tree Farm is close to the end of their season.

They budgeted to have about 500 trees for the holiday season, but they predict they’ll be selling out soon. Staff at the local business recommend that you get your Christmas tree as soon as possible if you haven’t already.

WBKO News spoke directly with them for more details on local farms selling out so early in the season. “Usually our selling season lasts about three to four weeks. By the 10th of December we’re done... we have had a few other farms like in the Paducah area. They’ve called us asking if we had anything we could sell them because they didn’t have everything they ordered,” Cali Wheeler said, the office manager at the tree farm.

Twin Bridges Tree Farm, another local Christmas tree farm here in Bowling Green, also recently announced they were sold out and had to close their farm early this year.

Wheeler anticipates they’ll hit one last peak with sales this upcoming weekend before they completely sell out due to the high demand. “I suggest you to come now. And we even had 11 foot trees, but they sold the first week... we’ve sold probably 80% of our trees. But of course we’re still making wreaths, centerpieces, apparel, ornaments, all kinds of other stuff that you can still come and get,” Wheeler added.

If you’d like to learn more or purchase a tree from Lovers Lane Tree Farm, click here.

