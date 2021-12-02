Advertisement

New working traffic light on Lovers Lane Monday

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area
Traffic light
Traffic light(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new traffic signal at the intersection of KY 880 Lovers Lane, First Boulevard, and Hub Boulevard in Bowling Green will become operational on Monday, Dec. 6 around 9 a.m.

Message boards are in place to warn motorists of the new traffic signal.

Since the signal is installed at an intersection that didn’t have a signal previously, motorists should use caution while traveling through the area.

It will take some time for motorists to get used to the new signal.

