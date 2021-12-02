SCAM ALERT: Report of ‘fake’ WRECC employee in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is warning the public of an alleged scammer going around Simpson County.

According to WRECC, the company received reports of someone impersonating a WRECC employee in Simpson County. The electric company says their employees will always wear a uniform with a logo and will be in a car with a company logo when out in the public. They should also have the proper credentials.

If you see or hear from this person, please report it.

Attention Members! We have received a report of someone in Simpson County impersonating a Warren RECC employee. Please... Posted by Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

