SCAM ALERT: Report of ‘fake’ WRECC employee in Simpson County

WRECC warning public of an alleged scam.
WRECC warning public of an alleged scam.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is warning the public of an alleged scammer going around Simpson County.

According to WRECC, the company received reports of someone impersonating a WRECC employee in Simpson County. The electric company says their employees will always wear a uniform with a logo and will be in a car with a company logo when out in the public. They should also have the proper credentials.

If you see or hear from this person, please report it.

Attention Members! We have received a report of someone in Simpson County impersonating a Warren RECC employee. Please...

Posted by Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

