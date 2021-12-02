SCAM ALERT: Report of ‘fake’ WRECC employee in Simpson County
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is warning the public of an alleged scammer going around Simpson County.
According to WRECC, the company received reports of someone impersonating a WRECC employee in Simpson County. The electric company says their employees will always wear a uniform with a logo and will be in a car with a company logo when out in the public. They should also have the proper credentials.
If you see or hear from this person, please report it.
