Sunny, very warm for the first few days of December!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday and Wednesday both featured highs in the 60s along with a mix of sun and clouds and light rain. The rain is out for the rest of the week, but the temperatures will only rise heading into Thursday and Friday!!

High School Boys Basketball tonight will be great as you enter the building with mostly clear skies and warm conditions! (WBKO)

Thursday will not feel like an early December day as we are tracking a big warm up!! Ample sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds will allow highs to soar into the upper 60s and low 70s! Friday will be a rinse and repeat day compared to Thursday, but clouds will develop in the afternoon with daytime heating. Very warm when you consider the 1A and 5A High School Football Championship games will be taking place on both Friday and Saturday up in Lexington... good luck to the Russellville and South Warren high school football teams! Friday night will also be when the Christmas Tree is lit at Fountain Square in Bowling Green! Temperatures for the start of that will be in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies!

Speaking of Christmas, we have many Christmas Parades in south-central Kentucky! We’ll mention two notable parades: in Bowling Green, the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and temperatures should be mild in the upper 40s with variably cloudy skies! During the day Saturday, we’ll be cooler than Friday, but seasonably warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s and low 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. By Saturday evening, when the Glasgow Christmas Parade begins, we’ll have temps in the low-to-mid 50s with variably cloudy skies.

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, but will also have scattered showers likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain will continue into early Monday morning, but we’ll dry out during the day to start the work week. However, it will be MUCH cooler with highs only in the low-to-mid 40s with breezy northwesterly winds. Heading into the middle of next week, things will become more unsettled with temperatures near average with highs in the low-to-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and breezy. High 70. Low 42. Winds SW at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 71. Low 45. Winds SW at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 60. Low 43. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 76 (1982)

Record Low Today: 10 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 56)

Mold Count: Low (3596 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 64

Yesterday’s Low: 37

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 0.03″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 50.56″ (+4.64″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

