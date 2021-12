BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots will host a drive-thru drop off at the WBKO parking lot today, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event also will have Lady Bug’s food truck on scene to provide refreshments like hot chocolate and hot cider for each donation.

