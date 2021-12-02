Two South Central Kentucky women support legalizing marijuana in the Bluegrass

Ky. (WBKO) - A newly pre-filed bill in Kentucky, is aiming to legalize marijuana in the Bluegrass. Two women in the South Central Kentucky area are in full support of it.

Lauren Billings is a Navy Veteran, who fully supports the legalization, “I have severe anxiety. I suffer from pretty severe anxiety, a disability recognized through the VA, and it’s just a better option than some scheduled for prescriptions that are available to me like Xanax. You know, personally, I don’t function well, on Xanax. I move kind of like a zombie, I miss my life, and marijuana gives me the option to control how much I consume at a time.”

For Dana Emmitt-Hall, cannabis has helped her son, “Cameron has severe autism and he’s considered nonverbal and he, because of his inability to speak, he communicates through behaviors.”

Billings says the prescriptions she received from the Veterans Affairs were only multiplying and the side effects were only getting worst.

“I can’t function with high anxiety completely un-medicated. I can’t. It’s not possible, and marijuana, you know, you know, used within reason, obviously, there is a point where people overdo it. and there’s, you know, the category of people that are considered stoners, and that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about responsible adults who choose a natural method versus taking the 11+ prescriptions that I’m prescribed by the VA that that have negative side effects,” said Billings.

Meanwhile, Dana Emmitt-Hall has been advocating for the legalization of marijuana for her son. Hall and her family began growing a farm and also began a medical cannabis business.

“We started farming in 2017. I started growing it, I’ve grown over 2000 cannabis plants. I have learned to process the medicine at home. I sell the medicine at home. Like I said we’ve been selling it all along since 2017. I just pulled him out, and I just gave him his medicine at home and I have treated him at home and I’ve educated him at home and in the community and we have built his business for him. This is his business,” says Emmitt Hall.

Both women say the main problem is people need to educate themselves.

“It’s changed our life and it really has, like, I’m so thankful for what it’s done for him and what it’s done for me,” added Emmitt-Hall.

“If you know people took the time to educate themselves, they would learn that it has a lot of benefits, when, when used responsibly,” also said Billings.

Criminal penalties for possessing, cultivating, and/or selling small amounts of cannabis would be removed, penalties for possession of larger amounts would remain. Cannabis accessories would also be removed from Kentucky’s drug-paraphernalia statutes according to the bill.

If approved by three-fifths of the House and Senate during the upcoming 2022 legislative session, the constitutional amendment would go before voters next November.

