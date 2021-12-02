Warm trend continues through the end of the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a day with plenty of sunshine and mild conditions, we’re going to cool things down as we head into this evening. Expect temperatures to tumble to the low 50s and upper 40s by tonight.

A peek at the weekend (wbko)

The good news? The sunshine and warmth returns tomorrow! We’re tracking mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s again. It’ll be a great day to enjoy the great outdoors. We’ll stay dry through Saturday, but we’ll be cooler. Highs will struggle to make it beyond the upper 50s. On that note, if you’re heading out to any Christmas parades throughout the day, the jacket will be needed! Widely scattered showers track in by Sunday, however this will not be a complete washout. A few stray showers will linger into Monday morning, but we look dry and COOL beyond that. The warm gear will be a MUST - afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 40s. Showers stick with us through the mid week, so you’ll need to keep that rain coat with you.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued warm. High 71. Low 45. Winds S at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. High 60. Low 45. Winds NE at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers likely. High 64. Low 37. Winds S at 14 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 76 (1982)

Record Low: 10 (1877)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.03″ (-0.27″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+4.49″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3861 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

