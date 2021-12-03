Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A newly pre-filed bill in Kentucky, is aiming to legalize marijuana in the Bluegrass. Two women...
Hemp farmer and Navy veteran support pre-filed bill that would legalize marijuana
Bowling Green Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect in a bank robbery from...
Bowling Green Police release pictures of suspect after robbery
Manuel Quiros
Arrest made in Dec. 1 German American Bank robbery
Charter blames WRECC for delay in internet expansion
Charter blames WRECC for rural broadband expansion delay
Dixie Maresse
Hart County teenager has tamed wild mustangs since she was eight years old

Latest News

Tracking the potential for a few sprinkles on Saturday morning.
Sunny and warm afternoon, cooler weather on the way!
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Mostly white jury seated for Kim Potter’s trial in Daunte Wright’s death
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden: Hoarse voice from cold
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting; parents called to school over son’s drawing