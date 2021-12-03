Arrest made in Dec. 1 German American Bank robbery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department announced Friday morning they have made an arrest in the Dec. 1 robbery of the German American Bank on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green.
Manuel Quiros, 59, of Bowling Green, was charged with second-degree robbery.
Bond, if any, has not yet been set.
Quiros was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail around 1 a.m. Friday morning.
