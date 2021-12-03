Advertisement

Boyce Community Christmas Parade postponed until next weekend

Boyce Parade postponed
Boyce Parade postponed(Boyce Community Center)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST
ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boyce Christmas Parade that was supposed to take place this weekend has been rescheduled due to impending weather.

In partnership with Toys for Toys, the parade will now take place on Sunday, December 12 at 2:30 p.m. in Alvaton on Woodburn Allen Springs Road.

Line up begins at 1 p.m.

The parade will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, onion rings around 12:30.

