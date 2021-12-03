Advertisement

Donations being accepted today for Teen Angel

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teen Angel, a Christmas assistance program for teenagers in Bowling Green and Warren County are hosting their 11th annual Donation Blast at Starbucks on Scottsville Road, Campbell Lane and Corvette Drive today, Dec. 3 until 4 p.m.

Donations collected will also be matched by Crocker Law Firm.

The event is sponsored by the law firm and WDNS D93.

South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee.
3 Degree Guarantee for December - Hope House
