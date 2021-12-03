Donations being accepted today for Teen Angel
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teen Angel, a Christmas assistance program for teenagers in Bowling Green and Warren County are hosting their 11th annual Donation Blast at Starbucks on Scottsville Road, Campbell Lane and Corvette Drive today, Dec. 3 until 4 p.m.
Donations collected will also be matched by Crocker Law Firm.
The event is sponsored by the law firm and WDNS D93.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.