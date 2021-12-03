Dr. Rand Paul honors Imogene’s Alterations of Bowling Green as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week

WASHINGTON - Recently, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, recognized Imogene’s Alterations of Bowling Green, Kentucky, as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.

Dr. Paul entered the following into the Congressional Record:

Mr. PAUL. “Mr. President, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, each week I recognize an outstanding Kentucky small business that exemplifies the American entrepreneurial spirit. This week, it is my privilege to recognize Imogene’s Alterations of Bowling Green, Kentucky, as the Senate Small Business of the Week.

“Located on Nutwood Street, Imogene’s Alterations has served Bowling Green, Kentucky for over 20 years. Imogene Garmon, a longtime Bowling Green resident, embarked on her first career in the grocery sector. After 33 years working at the Kroger meat counter, she was ready for a new challenge. A self-taught seamstress, Imogene began selling fabric and doing minor alterations after leaving Kroger. Seeing a business opportunity, Imogene went on to establish a fabric shop. She thrived as a small business owner, serving the greater Bowling Green community. Word spread quickly of Imogene’s talent as a seamstress. Request for alterations poured in, including everything from everyday clothing to suits and ball gowns. To meet the demand, Imogene decided to focus solely on alterations. She established Imogene’s Alterations, providing full-time alterations for men and women’s clothing.

“Today, Imogene’s Alterations continues providing alterations for all types of events and special occasions. This woman-owned business has grown along with the area, moving into its current location at Nutwood Street about twenty years ago. Customers are welcomed by name, and treated like family. At 88 years old, Imogene continues to be involved in every aspect of her business. From operating the store to sewing alterations, her care and attention to detail are evident in her work. Her strong sense of family has built a tight-knit, supportive team.

“Like many entrepreneurs, Imogene established a successful business while building community. As a mother, grandmother, and aunt, Imogene raised and continues to mentor generations of her family. Remarkably, Imogene founded Imogene’s Alterations in her 60s. It took innovation and courage to pursue her goal, switching from the grocery industry which she knew well, to the tailoring sector.

“Imogene’s Alterations is a remarkable example of the resilience and adaptability of locally-owned small businesses. Small businesses like Imogene’s Alterations form the heart of cities and towns across Kentucky. Congratulations to Imogene and the entire team at Imogene’s Alterations. I wish them the best of luck, and I look forward to watching their continued growth and success in Kentucky.”

As Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Paul continues the tradition of honoring America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship oversees proposed legislation on matters relating to the Small Business Administration and investigates all problems relating to America’s small businesses

