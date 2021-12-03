Fountain Square Park will light up for the holiday seas on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas on College Street will take place on Friday, December 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A trolley will roll into downtown Bowling Green on Friday, December 3, where other holiday activities will take place.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m, the first 500 people who visit the front lawn of City Hall will receive goody bags with treats, Christmas ornaments, and city calendars.

At 5:30, everyone from City Hall will head down to Fountain Square Park where Mayor Todd Alcott will deliver a holiday greeting at 6 p.m. before turning on the lights in both Fountain Square Park and Circus Square Park during Downtown Lights Up.

Then, Santa will arrive in style in a Bowling Green Fire Department historic truck.

Santa will be available for photos with children.

A giant snowglobe will also be set up in Circus Square Park for a perfect Instagramable photo op.

There will also be a variety of children’s activities at Circus Square Park and food trucks set up in front of The SKyPAC.

For the first time ever during Downtown Lights Up, a holiday trolley will be making a continuous loop downtown between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. stopping at Park Row and State Street, Sixth Avenue and College Street, and on Seventh Avenue between the downtown parking garage and Soky Ice Rink.

For children interested in a miniature train ride, the Historic Railpark & Train Museum will be operating Little Toot on College Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

Also on Friday night, Soky Marketplace is hosting Mistletoe Market inside the Historic Venue on Seventh and offering a movie, The Muppet Christmas Carol, outside in the amphitheater on the green behind the Venue on Seventh.

Several businesses are participating in a gallery hop from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. For information about the gallery hop and the venues visit bggalleryhop.com.

The Grinch will host storytime at the Capitol Arts Center at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Later at 7 p.m. the Capitol Arts Center will show the action-adventure film, Die Hard.

