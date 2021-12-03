Advertisement

Ky. high school volunteer track coach indicted on sex crime charges

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a volunteer assistant track coach at Anderson County High School.

Deputies say 24-year-old Connor Duncan was indicted on sex abuse and other charges.

The charges stem from a complaint made earlier this year. Deputies say more charges could be on the way.

The Anderson County superintendent released a statement saying she is aware of the allegations and that she immediately notified law enforcement. She also terminated Duncan’s involvement in the track program.

She says her staff is cooperating with the investigation.

Duncan is out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

