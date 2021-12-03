Last day of sunshine, warmth before clouds and rain arrive!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday had plentiful sunshine in the afternoon and very warm conditions! Friday will have even more sunshine with temperatures slightly warmer with less winds! Soak it up as more clouds roll in tonight with rain moving in by Sunday!

Bowling Green will have a lit Christmas tree starting tonight at Fountain Square Park! Conditions should be excellent weather-wise with mainly clear skies! (WBKO)

Friday will be a feel good Friday weather-wise as sunshine and very warm conditions will continue to end the work week! Forecast highs will be roughly 20 degrees above normal as we get in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s!! Friday night into Saturday morning, a weak cold front will dip through the region. This is only expected to bring increasing clouds tonight and into Saturday, though a few stray showers could be possible near and south of the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. Nevertheless, we’ll be warm when you consider the 1A and 5A High School Football Championship games will be taking place on both Friday and Saturday up in Lexington... good luck to the Russellville and South Warren high school football teams! Friday night will also be when the Christmas Tree is lit at Fountain Square in Bowling Green!

Speaking of Christmas, we have many Christmas parades in south-central Kentucky! We’ll mention two notable parades: in Bowling Green, the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and temperatures should be mild in the upper 40s and low 50s with variably cloudy skies! During the day Saturday, we’ll be cooler than Friday, but seasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. By Saturday evening, when the Glasgow Christmas Parade begins, we’ll have temps in the mid 50s with variably cloudy skies.

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday with breezy winds out of the south, allowing temps to rise in the low-to-mid 60s ahead of a strong cold front. Rain showers will be likely and heavy at times, especially in the evening hours. Thunder will also be possible, so remember when thunder roars, go indoors!! Rain will continue overnight Sunday into early Monday morning and linger in the afternoon. This front will not only bring rain but also MUCH COOLER conditions for the start of the work week. Monday will only have highs in the mid 40s thanks to breezy northwesterly winds. When it isn’t raining, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temps dive even lower Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s! Unsettled weather with isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible going towards the middle of the work week. Tuesday will stay chilly in the 40s for highs, but 50s will return by Wednesday and Thursday as another warming trend will be with us in south-central Kentucky to close the first full week of December. The roller coaster forecast continues!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 73. Low 48. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 62. Low 435 Winds NE at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain likely. Thunder possible. Breezy. High 66. Low 39. Winds S at 16 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 78 (1982)

Record Low Today: -1 (1929)

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Low (3596 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72

Yesterday’s Low: 44

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.03″ (-0.27″)

Yearly Precip: 50.56″ (+4.49″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

