Local school district responds to KBE resolution regarding corporal punishment

Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Kentucky Board of Education passed a regulation restricting corporal punishment in schools.

According to this new regulation, schools must get written consent from a student’s legal guardian to use corporal punishment on them.

One southcentral Kentucky school district that does not specifically address corporal punishment in its policies spoke on the reason why.

“We don’t have corporal punishment within our policy,” said Robert Tuck, Superintendent at Butler County Schools. “We took that out. We didn’t specifically say that we were not going to use it, but because it is out, we have we’re not using. It’s not in our behavior matrix. It is not in our policy that we do that. We haven’t done that in, at least, I’m thinking it’s been five years since the last time that it was actually used.”

He said that the school district focuses more on building, collaborating and shaping and developing the whole child.

“Because of that, we tried to develop kids not only academically, but behaviorally and socially and emotionally.”

The Hazard Independent School District is among the four school districts that still have corporal punishment within their policies.

“We applaud the Kentucky Board of Education for taking that important step. Of course, we will happily comply. With this step, we will be looking at our own policies and ensuring we are in alignment,” adds Sondra Combs the superintendent.

State Representative Steve Riley (R-Glasgow) has had previous efforts to ban corporal punishment in the Bluegrass.

“I think that it’s been proven over, over the last several years, that corporal punishment, does not work,” said Riley. “I think it’s just in the best interest of the state and all of its students and parents and teachers and administrators, everybody, that we just eliminate it totally. I think it just sets a precedent that we’re going to that when students have issues, we’re going to deal with those issues. But that corporal punishment is not going to be one of those.”

He also says a student shouldn’t have to worry about going to school and worry about whether or not they’ll receive corporal punishment.

“I think oftentimes when students go to school that has corporal punishment used on them, I don’t think they, they look at it as a means of changing behavior. I think they look at as means well, you’re doing this because you don’t like me.”

KBE members said the new regulation is a first step toward ending the practice.

When asked if he would be involved in any effort to ban corporal punishment in Kentucky come next legislative season, Riley adds that he is planning on pre-filing that that bill again.

“I just don’t think it’s in the best interest of teachers or administrators to do this. For a lot of reasons-- I don’t think it’s effective. But I think you’re also dealing with the possibility of lawsuits and litigation of various types. And then I think it’s been proven that it really doesn’t work with children today and students that it’s just not the most effective means of discipline,” said Riley.

The KBE regulation will now go to the Legislative Research Commission for review and may be in place during the 2022-23 school year.

