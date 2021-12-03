The Medical Center at Caverna gets GE Revolution EVO CT Scanner

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center at Caverna has upgraded its diagnostic imaging services with a 64-slice GE Revolution EVO CT Scanner all in an effort to better serve patients in Hart, Barren, and Edmonson counties.

One major enhancement of this new scanner includes the lower doses of radiation, which allows for low-dose lung cancer screenings.

The lower dose on other scans also contributes to an extra margin of safety for patients.

Faster scan times create better patient experiences and higher image quality of patients unable to hold their breath or remain still for long periods of time. This results in more accurate diagnoses.

“The new CT scanner fits perfectly with our mission to care for patients and improve the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Alan Alexander, Vice President/Administrator of The Medical Center at Caverna.

“We appreciate every opportunity to provide excellent diagnostic capability to our patients in a more convenient manner.” “I am very pleased with our new scanner and what it means for our community. It provides more advanced imaging services that we couldn’t offer before,” said Brittany Waddle, Radiology Manager with The Medical Center at Caverna. “In addition to installing the new scanner, all staff were trained onsite by a GE CT expert. Staff received training on all the ins and outs of the scanner as well as how to acquire the most accurate diagnostic imaging for each patient.”

Located in Horse Cave, Kentucky, The Medical Center at Caverna is a 25-bed acute care hospital with a dedicated diagnostic imaging department and fully-staffed, 24/7 emergency room. A wide range of quality healthcare serves through specialized clinics are also offered.

