Missing 15-year-old Logan County girl found in Wisconsin with registered sex offender

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 15-year-old girl missing from Logan County has been located in West Bend, Wisconsin with a registered sex offender.

According to police reports, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in Auburn, Ky, for reports of a missing juvenile. When deputies arrived, the mother said her 15-year-old daughter was not home when her and her husband arrived.

The West Bend Police Department were notified on November 28 at 10:37 p.m. by a Logan County Deputy that the Sheriff’s Department was investigating the report of a 15-year-old girl missing from their jurisdiction. The deputy reported the girl’s father had information his daughter may be with an adult male from West Bend, WI.

Based on information provided by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the girl’s father, West Bend police officers stopped a vehicle on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:48 a.m. in the City of West Bend.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Steven M. Stathas, 30, presently residing in the City of West Bend. West Bend located the 15-year-old missing girl from Kentucky in the vehicle. The teen was found safe and taken home to her parents.

West Bend Police investigators learned the 15-year-old girl voluntarily drove with Stathas from Kentucky to Wisconsin. Investigators also learned Stathas drove to Kentucky a number of times in October and November 2021 and visited the 15-year-old girl. Stathas is a registered sex offender.

During those visits, Mr. Stathas and the 15-year-old girl engaged in a sexual relationship. West Bend Police arrested Mr. Stathas for Using a Computer to Facilitate Child Sex Crimes.

Stathas is currently in the Washington County Detention Center in Wisconsin until he is extradited to back to Kentucky for additional charges.

He faces charges of Kidnapping-Minor, Unlawful Transaction with a minor, Rape 3rd, Sodomy 3rd, and Sexual Abuse 1st upon his arrival back to Kentucky.

The West Bend Police Department is working with officials in Logan County, Kentucky to coordinate additional charges against Stathas.

Stathas was convicted of Child Enticement in Ozaukee County in 2010. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years extended supervision.

Stathas is no longer under the supervision of the Department of Correction.

He is required to register as a sex offender until 2036.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.