South Warren and Russellville prepare for battle in State Championship games

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - And then there were two.

Two high school football teams will represent South Central Kentucky in the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals. Russellville in Class 1A, South Warren In Class 5A.

“It’s everyone’s dream. The whole team is excited. It’s hard to put into words. We have to go out there and execute.” Panthers QB Lennon Ries said.

The 13-1 Spartans will be taking on the 13-1 Frederick Douglass. Its the first time the Spartans ever play the Broncos and are looking for their second title in four years.

“We need to be confident and play like it.” Spartan QB Caden Veltkamp said. “Team that executes best will win. We’re a group of guys that wants to win. Play our hearts out.”

For the Panthers, they have a chance to make history winning their first state championship since 1990.

“Kinda crazy. We haven’t been since I was born. Been a long 31 years.” Head coach Mikie Benton said. “Everyone is happy and it means a lot to make the city happy.”

Head Coach Benton has a chance to become a hometown hero inside the stadium he once called home, playing defensive back for the Kentucky Wildcats 2008-12.

12-1 Russellville will be taking on 13-2 Pikeville who is looking for their second championship in three seasons.

“I Expect these guys to come out focused and play hungry to prove a point. This will be our most physical game.”

Kickoff for Russellville is Friday 12pm Eastern. Kickoff for South Warren is Saturday 4pm Eastern.

“All our hard works this summer is paying off. We just have one more game.” Coach Benton said.

