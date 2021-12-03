Teen Angel Program collects donations, aims to supply students with Christmas presents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and many in the community stepped up to donate to the Teen Angel program all day on Friday.

Sponsored by Crocker Law Firm, D93′s Tony Rose and Starbucks, the donation blast event aims to help out families with teens for Christmas.

From the donations made today, the school systems will go out and shop for students in Bowling Green and Warren County School districts.

“We have a lot of amazing Christmas programs for kids 12 and under. And so that means their younger siblings are going to be opening up gifts on Christmas morning and the Teen Angel program was created to make sure that our teens also have that moment. They get to be a kid and have that Christmas joy with their whole family opening up presents,” said Dana Beasley-Brown, Youth Services Center Coordinator at Bowling Green Junior High School.

School workers who interact directly with the students will see the direct impact Friday’s monetary donations have on these teens.

“The pandemic has been really hard for a lot of our students. A lot of them have lost both of their primary caregivers and that has been really tough for a lot of them. And it means there’s a gap there especially during the holidays, and we had a lot of grandparents raising their grandkids for the first time,” said Beasley-Brown.

All the donations made Friday will be matched by Crocker Law Firm.

