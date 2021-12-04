Big turnout for Bowling Green’s ‘Light up Downtown’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s Christmas events in downtown Bowling Green may be over now, but the lights are still out there shining bright!

The Christmas spirit was alive and well as many came out to celebrate. Before the lights came on, people came out to pick up goodies from city hall and meet local officials.

“It’s amazing being able to celebrate, getting people together,” Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said.

There was a great turnout this year after last year was a drive-by event because of the pandemic.

“The ‘drive-bys’ were fun, but it’s not who we are,” Alcott said. “We are people that need to be out and about just getting that festive spirit that we all know and love.”

Local businesses were thriving off of the festivities too. Santa Claus made an appearance on the historic fire truck. For the first time, trolley rides picked people up and dropped them off at various locations downtown.

“You know, the temperature today is great,” Bowling Green local Bobby Manning said. It may not have felt like a winter day, but that didn’t stop everyone from coming together for the holiday season.

The warmer temperatures closed down the SOKY Ice Rink for a few hours Friday, but it has since reopened. You can continue to go skating this weekend from 10 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.