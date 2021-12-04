Advertisement

HALFTIME: WKU trails UTSA, 28-13, in C-USA Championship Game

WKU battles UTSA in C-USA Championship
WKU battles UTSA in C-USA Championship(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One half into their rematch with UTSA, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers trail the Roadrunners, 28-13, at halftime in the C-USA Championship Game.

WKU got off to a hot start as Mitchell Tinsley scored on a 60-yard strike from Bailey Zappe just 56 seconds into the game to give WKU a quick 7-0 lead. UTSA answered less than three minutes later with a 24-yard rushing TD from quarterback Frank Harris.

The Roadrunners continued the onslaught as Sincere McCormick scored a pair of rushing touchdowns - including a 65-yard burst into paydirt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

WKU wouldn’t score a touchdown for the rest of the half, relying instead on a pair of field goals from reigning C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week Brayden Narveson. Narveson also missed two field goals - each of them from 53 yards out.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Quiros
Arrest made in Dec. 1 German American Bank robbery
Stathas
Missing Logan County teen found in Wisconsin with registered sex offender
A newly pre-filed bill in Kentucky, is aiming to legalize marijuana in the Bluegrass. Two women...
Hemp farmer and Navy veteran support pre-filed bill that would legalize marijuana
Bowling Green Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect in a bank robbery from...
Bowling Green Police release pictures of suspect after robbery
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky

Latest News

Russellville falls to Pikeville in 1A championship
Russellville falls just short to Pikeville in 1A state championship game
Russellville, South Warren Each Prepare for State Championship Games
South Warren and Russellville prepare for battle in State Championship games
Russellville, South Warren Each Prepare for State Championship Games
SPORTS: Russellville, South Warren Each Prepare for State Championship Games
PFF honors multiple Tops
Hilltoppers Lead League with 13 on PFF College All-CUSA Teams, Zappe Named OPOY