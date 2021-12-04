HALFTIME: WKU trails UTSA, 28-13, in C-USA Championship Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One half into their rematch with UTSA, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers trail the Roadrunners, 28-13, at halftime in the C-USA Championship Game.

WKU got off to a hot start as Mitchell Tinsley scored on a 60-yard strike from Bailey Zappe just 56 seconds into the game to give WKU a quick 7-0 lead. UTSA answered less than three minutes later with a 24-yard rushing TD from quarterback Frank Harris.

The Roadrunners continued the onslaught as Sincere McCormick scored a pair of rushing touchdowns - including a 65-yard burst into paydirt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

WKU wouldn’t score a touchdown for the rest of the half, relying instead on a pair of field goals from reigning C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week Brayden Narveson. Narveson also missed two field goals - each of them from 53 yards out.

