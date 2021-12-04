Hughes & Coleman Hoemtown Hero: India Faye Unseld

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

In this season of being selfless and giving back, one woman in Warren County is showing her love for the community.

India Faye Unseld has been giving back to Bowling Green by organizing events that help bring the community together.

“India is a very passionate person. She loves to be involved in projects, especially if they affect children. She’s just a real community-oriented person with high energy. India is also involved in Life’s Better Together, which is a non-profit in Bowling Green, she’s really involved in that, she’s on their board,” says Jimmy Blankenship, owner of Guarantee Pest Control.

Those who know India best say she’s not one to like the spotlight.

“I was so shocked because I don’t see myself as a hero, I just see myself as doing everyday stuff that I love to do loving on people and give back and just being an example for Jesus,” added India Faye Unseld.

When asked why she’s so involved in the community, India says, “I love people, I love to give back. I love to love on people. And so just when we throw events, I get so excited because I’m gonna see so many people and especially after COVID.”

“I would like people to know how proud I am of her. India has become more like a daughter to me than just an employee. I’m proud of her,” adds Blankenship.

“I just want her to know how much she means to me as a friend,” says Ashley Wilson, a friend of India. “I don’t think she realizes the impact that she has on people in the community and I really appreciate our friendship.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you to whoever and everyone who nominated me who thinks I’m deserving of this award. I appreciate it more than you know and thank you for believing in me and thank you for loving me,” says India.

One of the big projects India and Guarantee Pest Control are involved in is the trunk or treat where they make Bowling Green the happiest place on earth to resemble Disney on Halloween.

