Russellville falls just short to Pikeville in 1A state championship game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Panthers’ magical season comes to an end after a narrow 30-27 loss to the Pikeville Panthers in the 2021 UK Orthopaedics Class 1A State Football Finals.

“You saw we did for our community after we put Russellville back on the mountain,” Russellville head coach Mikie Benton said. “There’s no doubt in my mind we definitely earned some respect for Pikeville”

There were 33 points scored between both teams in the first quarter alone as Pikeville sported a 27-13 lead midway through the first half. Russellville closed the gap with four seconds left in the first half as Jovari Gamble hit Anthony Woodard for a touchdown to cut the Pikeville lead to 30-20 at halftime.

Russellville tacked on another touchdown in the second half and held Pikeville scoreless for the rest of the game. However, the Panthers couldn’t capitalize on enough opportunities before the clock ran out on their season.

Down three, the Panthers had a chance and were driving down all the way to the Pikeville 18-yard line where the Panthers stopped Russellville and took over on downs.

“Got to the point where we just ran out of time and couldn’t capitalize on all the mistakes made in the first half,” Benton said.

Russellville ends the season with a 12-2 record as they haven’t won a state title since 1990.

