Weather pattern change coming up this weekend!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It didn’t feel like we were in the month of December today! Highs soared into the mid 70s this afternoon and we saw plenty of sunshine.

Rain on the way this weekend!
Unfortunately, we have a big change coming up this weekend. We could see a few stray showers early Saturday morning but they’ll be short-lived and not a complete washout. Beyond that, we’ll be cooler with highs struggling to get past the low 60s. A cold front arrives Sunday, bringing with it moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for localized flooding. We’ll see spotty showers throughout the morning and afternoon, though rain bands will become more organized as we get into the late afternoon and evening hours. South Central Kentucky could see anywhere between 1 - 1.5″ of rainfall by Sunday night. We could also see gusting winds up to 29 mph through the afternoon - so bring those lightweight Christmas decorations inside for the time being if you can. We’ll continue to monitor this event and give you more details as we get closer to Sunday. Beyond that, we’ll see isolated showers in the early hours of Monday but we’ll be dry and COOL heading into the remainder of our day. Highs will top out in the upper 40s! Expect highs in the upper 40s and low 50s and daily chances for rain through the remainder of the week, though none will be a complete washout.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. High 62. Low 45. Winds N at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers likely. High 66. Low 42. Winds S at 16 mph.

MONDAY: AM showers followed by P. cloudy skies. Cooler. High 49. Low 28. Winds NW at 13 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 78 (1982)

Record Low: -1 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.03″ (-0.42″)

Yearly Precip: 50.56″ (+4.34″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3861 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

