HEADS UP: Storms move in overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Isolated showers and storms will be likely as we head into this evening, however our main concern comes overnight.

Storms on the way overnight. (wbko)

A frontal boundary will fire up widely scattered showers and storms. Expect an organized line of storms to move through our area (starting with our northwestern counties first) by midnight. You’ll NEED to have a way to stay weather aware overnight just in case a warning is issued. We could see heavy rainfall, gusting winds, and thunderstorms along with this. The main threat will be locally damaging winds as we track the potential for winds gusting up to anywhere between 30-40mph. Make sure that any outdoor decorations are secure. Expect anywhere between 1-2″ of rainfall between tonight and tomorrow. Thus, localized flooding is also possible. While the threat for a quick spin-up is unlikely, we can not rule it out. Thus, Storm Prediction Center has placed much of South-Central Kentucky under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Beyond our late Monday morning we’ll see partly cloudy skies and MUCH cooler air.

Daytime temperatures will quickly drop to the 40s through Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see sunshine stick with us through the mid-week along with a slight warm up. Highs will soar into thee upper 50s but we’ll see scattered storms through the end of the work week. By next weekend we’ll be back in the mid 60s!

With strong storms possible overnight, make sure you have ways to receive any warnings that may be issued, including a NOAA weather radio AND the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: AM showers and storms followed by P. cloudy skies. Cool & Breezy. High 55. Low 26. Winds NW at 15 mph.

TUESDAY: P. cloudy and chilly. PM stray showers possible. High 41. Low 32. Winds E at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 47. Low 31. Winds N at 5 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72R

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 72 (2001)

Record Low: 6 (1871)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.03″ (-0.72″)

Yearly Precip: 50.56″ (+4.04″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3861 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

