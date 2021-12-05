Heavy rainfall and gusty winds on the way Sunday night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cooler conditions have set in to kick off our weekend. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows bottoming out in the mid 40s!

Storms on the way Sunday night. (wbko)

A frontal boundary will trigger some storms as we head into Sunday night and into early Monday morning. We could see anywhere between 1 - 2″ of rainfall within that time frame for South Central Kentucky. Heavy rainfall, locally damaging winds, and localized flooding will be the main concern. We could see winds gusting up to 30mph, so bring those lightweight Christmas decorations inside if you can for the night. We could also see a few strong storms developing late Sunday. For this reason, the Storm Prediction Center has put South Central Kentucky under a marginal risk for severe weather. Make sure to tune into WBKO news at 10 through tonight and tomorrow night to get the most updated forecast on this! Beyond that, we’ll see daily chances for rain though none pose a severe weather threat or a complete washout. Highs will start off in the low 40s through Tuesday but we’ll climb back up to the low 60s through the end of the work week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: PM Scattered showers and storms likely. Breezy. High 68. Low 45. Winds S at 16 mph.

MONDAY: AM scattered showers and storms showers followed by P. cloudy skies. Breezy & cool. High 52. Low 26. Winds NW at 15 mph.

TUESDAY: P. cloudy and chilly. PM isolated showers possible. High 43. Low 32. Winds E at 8 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 75 (1998)

Record Low: 4 (1942)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.03″ (-0.57″)

Yearly Precip: 50.56″ (+4.19″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3861 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

