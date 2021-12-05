Advertisement

HIGHLIGHTS: Area teams compete in 4th Region State Farm Challenge

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th Region State Farm Challenge kicked off at Bowling Green High this weekend as multiple girls basketball teams continue opening their seasons.

Monroe County and South Warren battled in a thriller, with South Warren prevailing 57-56 in the challenge’s opening game.

The Greenwood Gators and Glasgow Scotties played a much different tempo as Greenwood notched a 46-29 win over the Scotties. Things heated back up again as Barren County notched a narrow 44-40 win over Metcalfe County.

Bowling Green wrapped up the night with a blowout 55-18 win over Russell County in front of the home crowd.

Check out some of Saturday’s highlights above.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stathas
Missing Logan County teen found in Wisconsin with registered sex offender
Manuel Quiros
Arrest made in Dec. 1 German American Bank robbery
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky
Dixie Maresse
Hart County teenager has tamed wild mustangs since she was eight years old
Rain on the way this weekend!
Weather pattern change coming up this weekend!

Latest News

Tops hold on against Colonels
Tops Overcome Adversity to Complete 85-80 Win Over EKU
WKU vs EKU Basketball
WKU vs EKU Basketball
South Warren Claims Third State Title Since 2015
South Warren Claims Third State Title Since 2015
High School Girls Basketball - State Farm 4th Region Challenge
High School Girls Basketball - State Farm 4th Region Challenge