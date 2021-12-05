HIGHLIGHTS: Area teams compete in 4th Region State Farm Challenge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th Region State Farm Challenge kicked off at Bowling Green High this weekend as multiple girls basketball teams continue opening their seasons.

Monroe County and South Warren battled in a thriller, with South Warren prevailing 57-56 in the challenge’s opening game.

The Greenwood Gators and Glasgow Scotties played a much different tempo as Greenwood notched a 46-29 win over the Scotties. Things heated back up again as Barren County notched a narrow 44-40 win over Metcalfe County.

Bowling Green wrapped up the night with a blowout 55-18 win over Russell County in front of the home crowd.

Check out some of Saturday’s highlights above.

