Hilltoppers will battle Appalachian State in Boca Raton Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky football returns to the Boca Raton Bowl for the first time since 2016, when they take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, December 18 at FAU Stadium at 10 a.m. CT.

WKU (8-5) earns its eighth bowl invite in 10 seasons after flipping a 1-4 start into a seven-game win streak that resulted in a C-USA East Division Title. The Tops fell just short to the UTSA Roadrunners in the C-USA Championship game on Friday, Dec. 3 by a score of 49-41.

The Tops battled Memphis in Boca Raton back in 2016, decisively handling the Tigers 51-31 under then-head coach Nick Holt.

Appalachian State has also had a similarly successful season - the Mountaineers recently lost to No. 20 Louisiana, 24-16, in the Sun Belt Championship game.

This game will be broadcast on ESPN.

