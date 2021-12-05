Advertisement

South Warren defeats Frederick Douglass to claim 5A state title

South Warren wins state title
South Warren wins state title(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a sparty party for the South Warren Spartans.

South Warren wins its second state title in four seasons following a come-from-behind 38-26 win over Frederick Douglass at Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans trailed Frederick Douglass 6-3 at halftime in the first quarter but that’s the only time the Broncos would lead all night. South Warren took a 17-12 lead into halftime after Caden Veltkamp hit Luke Burton and Tyler Snell each for a touchdown.

Burton punched in the ticket midway in the third quarter from the goal line but a Broncos touchdown from Dane Key cut the Spartans’ lead to 24-19. Each team would exchange a touchdown until Burton put the game away with a 24-yard run to the house to give the Spartans that 38-26 score.

Snell was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Game with three catches, 87 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also provided some big plays on defense, garnering four total tackles - tied for the most from any Spartan.

Veltkamp, a WKU football commit, went 19-24 in the air with 295 yards passing and three touchdowns in his last ever game in a Spartans unifrom.

South Warren coach Brandon Smith wins his third state championship with South Warren.

