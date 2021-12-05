Students of Jonesville Academy reflect on inaugural year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For week’s students have been spending their Saturdays at the Gary Ransdell Hall have for the Jonesville Academy.

The academy aims to help scholars excel in the community by providing leadership opportunities outside the classroom.

Two non-profits, Boys to Men Leadership Group and For A Real Change made the idea a possibility.

On Saturday, students were able to participate in different activities while also wrapping up the inaugural year.

One student, Camdyn Bibb spoke on his favorite part of the Jonesville Academy.

“My favorite part is like, where we go and get the lunch because the food is really good,” says Bibb.

Another student, Larry Mack III says, “for somebody that’s never been in Jonesville Academy, I feel like it’s really important to black males, especially kids my age because you learn about stuff that you don’t really learn about in class, like in regular school, like how historical black figures really impact your life and other people’s lives.”

While Ethan Montell adds, “they teach you about high school, college, and it’s, and they teach you about different things.”

The academy lasted 14 weeks.

“I have learned how to work with people. Because when, before I joined those Jonesville Academy, I didn’t know how to work with people that good,” says Bibb.

“The subject that they helped me with the most is really just history in general because I haven’t really learned this stuff yet. And the people who are teaching me really are showing how good and impactful history is, to me,” added Larry Mack III when asked about his favorite subject.

Mack also says, “my favorite part is just meeting new people and learning about new people in history.”

The academy was also established to also honor the legacy of Bowling Green’s Jonesville Community.

Currently, the Jonesville Academy is hosting the Silver Bells Holiday Collection Drive for Seniors.

“Right now we’re trying to collect things for the seniors so we can give them to them. So now we’re collecting fuzzy socks, puzzle books, and coffee mugs so we can drive them to the seniors.”

Donations are accepted from December 1st through December 15th.

There are several drop-off locations.

For more information on the Jonesville Academy click here.

