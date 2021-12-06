Back to December Reality!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Monday that started stormy wound up sunny but much colder! Afternoon readings tumbled into the 30s as northwesterly winds took hold. We stay quite chilly into Tuesday!

Monday night will get colder with clear skies and lows dipping down in the low-to-mid 20s! Get the winter coat back out for the Tuesday morning commute and keep it on, because Tuesday will be a cold day compared to what we had this weekend! Highs Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies! A very weak disturbance moves through the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and though most will be dry, folks in central Kentucky could see a few snow flurries - though no impacts are expected. Wednesday will be seasonable with westerly winds bringing temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s. The breezy winds return for the latter half of the work week along with rain chances as Thursday could have isolated showers under variably cloudy skies. Highs will also be warmer thanks to the southerly winds, which will make highs rise into the upper 50s and low 60s! Even WARMER air arrives by Friday with continued breezy southerly winds. Highs Friday will climb in the upper 60s and low 70s along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. More rain is expected on Saturday, which could bring moderate to heavy rain to the region. Breezy winds, like a broken record, continues with temperatures knocked down in the low-to-mid 60s. By Sunday, we have highs near normal in the upper 40s and low 50s with isolated showers possible.

The roller coaster forecast continues into the following week with forecast models hinting at temperatures above average along with drier air in the region! Hard to get in the holiday spirit with warm conditions - but we’re sure many of you out there aren’t complaining!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and chilly. High 43. Low 30. Winds E at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 50. Low 29. Winds W at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Stray showers possible late. Breezy and warmer. High 61. Low 52. Winds S at 14 mph

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 75 (1998)

Record Low: 6 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.53″ (+0.63″)

Yearly Precip: 52.06″ (+5.39″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3677 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

