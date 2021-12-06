Advertisement

Bowling Green and Glasgow Christmas Parades back in full force after 2020 COVID concerns

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WBKO) - Two area Christmas parades brought joy to hundreds of people over the weekend, one year after significantly scaled down versions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Bowling Green, the morning began with the Miracle on College Street One Mile Fun Run presented by Life’s Better Together at 9 a.m.

The parade began at 9:30 with spectating available along College Street, around Fountain Square Park, and down State Street.

This year’s theme was “Christmas Memories.”

Our own Gene Birk, Shane Holinde and Allie Hennard participated in the festivities.

Many spectators say it was as big or bigger than in previous years.

The Glasgow Christmas parade was also back in full force this year.

The parade began at 6:00 p.m. showcasing the theme “Candy Land.”

The route wound from Glasgow High School along Columbia Avenue.

Parade-goers were able to take in the sights as it circled Glasgow’s downtown square before disbanding along South Green Street.

Also, some familiar WBKO faces in the parade tonight with Kelly Dean, Ethan Emery and Kelly Austin.

Haylin Adams, a Barren County native and star on the Food Network’s Kid’s Baking Championship, headlined the Glasgow parade as this year’s Grand Marshal.

