Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tweet from Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie drew international criticism after it showed a Christmas photograph of his family posing with a variety of expensive military style weapons.

The northern Kentucky republican included the caption to the tweet that said, “Santa, please bring ammo.”

“I posted it and, wow,” Massie said Monday during an interview with radio host Todd Starnes. “I didn’t just kick a hornets nest, I aggravated every hornet in the world. That tweet has reached 100 million people as of right now. And it’s going on TV and all the other social media platforms even though I haven’t put it there. And thank you for sharing it.”

Massie posted the Tweet on Saturday, four days after a school shooting in Michigan killed four young students.

The post drew many angry and some poignant comments critical of the congressman’s insensitivity. Some people compared Massey to the parents of the 15 year old Michigan shooter.

”They’re trying to blame me not only for what happened in Michigan, but for a shooting that happened three years ago. And it’s just ridiculous,” Massie told Starnes. “They’re forgetting there was a shooting 20 minutes ago in Chicago. They’re forgetting there was a stabbing in New York. They focus on one thing that was the biggest thing in the media that they could use to try and take me down but it’s not work(ing). I’m going to double down. I’m never going to delete that picture.”

Massie defiantly tweeted a taunt to his critics on Monday, suggesting liberals are against freedom.

“I crossed guns with family and Christmas. And those are three things that can really trigger the leftists,” Massie said during the interview.

John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only democrat in Congress, tweeted an angry reply Saturday using a pejorative term to describe Massie. Yarmuth also criticized republicans in general.

He said, “they openly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown. Disgraceful.”

