Advertisement

Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home

By Kendria Lafleur
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WCPO) – An employee at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Ohio received the surprise of a lifetime from a loyal customer – a fully furnished home.

Suzanne Burke and Ebony Johnson’s friendship began at the drive-thru several years ago.

“I go every morning and Ebony has worked the drive-thru for three years and really has provided amazing customer service,” Burke said.

When Burke noticed her favorite employee was gone for a few weeks she began to worry, learning Johnson and her kids were evicted from their home after falling on hard times.

“When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids and make sure that they had a stable house so that she could continue to provide the excellent service she does at Dunkin’,” Burke said.

Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a staging designer and New Life Furniture Bank.

“It’s the perfect time of the year to feel like you’re spreading joy,” said designer Jo Potvin.

“It’s as much a gift for us as it is for them to be able to provide this for them,” said Dana Saxton with New Life Furniture Bank.

Now with a fully furnished home, Johnson says she and her kids can have a merry Christmas and enjoy the rest of the holidays.

“I’m just so thankful we’re back in our home,” Johnson said. “The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, ‘Could I be at home before Christmas?’”

Copyright 2021 WCPO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Storms on the way Sunday night.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds on the way Sunday night!
Storms on the way overnight.
HEADS UP: Storms move in overnight
BGHS Final Walk Thru
Former students, staff take one last walk through the ‘old’ BGHS building before Dec. 17th closing
File image
Ky. high school volunteer track coach indicted on sex crime charges

Latest News

First-time freshmen at the University of Louisville and other universities could be called the...
Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: AP-NORC, MTV poll
Rain showers linger until 10 a.m., then skies will clear out later today but temperatures...
Strong cold front brings morning storms, afternoon chills!
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers
Tracking an unsettled weather pattern later this week after Monday morning's storms!
Severe storms early Monday, clearing and cold in the afternoon!
FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC