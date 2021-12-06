Advertisement

December 5th-11th is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky

What will Winter look like this year?
By Cameron Aaron and Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we approach the winter season, officials across the state are encouraging Kentuckians to think about their winter weather plan.

“This is just a great time for everybody just to prepare for the winter, to start thinking about those things you haven’t thought about in quite a while like snow, how to drive in snow, and how to deal with these weather impacts that might come our way for this season,” said Dustin Jordan, Science & Operations Officer at the National Weather Service in Jackson.

December 5th-11th marks Winter Weather Awareness Week, and, in the mountains, we are no stranger to snow and ice. However, it is still important to be prepared for the upcoming season.

The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as the “deceptive killers” because most deaths are indirectly related to the storm.

Instead, most people die in car accidents on icy roads or from long exposure to below-freezing temperatures.

“Try to stay off the roads during winter weather events. Don’t be getting out and doing a lot of travel, try to stay at home if you don’t have to do any travel,” said Jordan.

To be prepared, experts encourage you to have an emergency plan, an emergency kit, and listen to local meteorologists during dangerous weather.

Inside your emergency kit, it is recommended to have blankets or a sleeping bag, extra clothing, flashlights with extra batteries, a NOAA weather radio, bottled water, and nonperishable food.

Officials also recommend winterizing your home before we get into the peak of the snow season, which includes insulating pipes, clearing gutters, repairing leaks, insulating walls, and weather-stripping doors and windows.

“If you do happen to lose your power and you have a generator, make sure you have that ventilated well, a lot of people can have issues with that,” added Jordan.

To learn more about Winter Weather Awareness Week and get more helpful tips, visit the NWS website.

