Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on the 80th anniversary of the attack.

This is in memory and honor of the more than 2,400 Americans who died in a surprise attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base in the early-morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day, Dec. 8.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in this tribute. Although flags statewide are already at half-staff in honor of former Senator Bob Dole, Tuesday’s flag lowering will also serve to honor those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status/.

