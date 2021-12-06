Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who died Sunday.

Mr. Dole was the second longest serving Republican member of the United States Senate, surpassed only by Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell. He was his party’s nominee for vice president in 1976 and for president in 1996. A veteran of World War II, Dole was instrumental in raising money for the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, after his political career ended.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

