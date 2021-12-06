Advertisement

KYTC reschedules start date for Lovers Lane traffic signal

Traffic light
Traffic light(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The operational date of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Lovers Lane, Frist Boulevard and Hub Boulevard in Bowling Green has been rescheduled for this Wednesday, Dec. 8 around 9 a.m.

In a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, message boards have been changed to correlate with the updated date to warn motorists of the new traffic signal.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while traveling through the area since the intersection didn’t have a signal previously.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Storms on the way Sunday night.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds on the way Sunday night!
Storms on the way overnight.
HEADS UP: Storms move in overnight
BGHS Final Walk Thru
Former students, staff take one last walk through the ‘old’ BGHS building before Dec. 17th closing
File image
Ky. high school volunteer track coach indicted on sex crime charges

Latest News

Rain showers linger until 10 a.m., then skies will clear out later today but temperatures...
Strong cold front brings morning storms, afternoon chills!
Tracking an unsettled weather pattern later this week after Monday morning's storms!
Severe storms early Monday, clearing and cold in the afternoon!
The Whitz in Russellville burned over the weekend.
The Whitz in Russellville ‘a total loss’ after weekend fire
1
KYTC Reschedules start date for lovers lane traffic light