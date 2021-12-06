KYTC reschedules start date for Lovers Lane traffic signal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The operational date of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Lovers Lane, Frist Boulevard and Hub Boulevard in Bowling Green has been rescheduled for this Wednesday, Dec. 8 around 9 a.m.

In a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, message boards have been changed to correlate with the updated date to warn motorists of the new traffic signal.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while traveling through the area since the intersection didn’t have a signal previously.

