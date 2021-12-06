Lady Toppers Fall in Nail-Biter Against Tennessee Tech

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball dropped a close decision to Tennessee Tech on Sunday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena. The Lady Toppers fell 76-72 in a game that featured six ties and five lead changes.

“Overall, I was proud of the way they played tonight,” said head coach Greg Collins. “I felt like it was a different team tonight than it was just last week. We keep getting better each week. Tonight, there was a much more mature and poised team on the floor. We didn’t make the shots we needed to make and we didn’t get the stops we needed to get. We didn’t get any breaks, sometimes you need things to go your way, but overall this team got better today.”

Senior Meral Abdelgawad had 33 points and 11 rebounds in the game for her second double-double of the season and a new career-high in points. It was the most points scored by a Lady Topper since Dee Givens scored 41 at Ball State on Dec. 7, 2019. Abdelgawad shot 13-of-18 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

Macey Blevins joined Abdelgawad in double figures, putting up 11 points along with two assists and a career-high three steals. Hope Sivori and Jaylin Foster each eight points.

Abdelgawad scored the first points of the game 35 seconds into the game and it would two of 12 points the senior would score in the first quarter. The Lady Toppers pushed their lead out to as much as 12 in the quarter, but a 7-0 run from Tennessee Tech to end the quarter brought the score to 21-19.

The Golden Eagles expanded on that run in the second quarter, taking a 22-21 lead. A jumper from Sivori put WKU back on top, but a three from Tennessee Tech put the Golden Eagles ahead. That lead held until a 9-0 run from WKU starting at the 3:26 mark. The Lady Toppers went into halftime with a 35-33 lead.

WKU held that lead for almost the entire third quarter, but a three at the buzzer tied the game. Tennessee Tech took the lead in the fourth quarter, scoring the first three points of the frame. A three from Sivori at the 7:19 mark tied the game, but the Golden Eagles responded with an 8-0 run to go ahead by eight. A Blevins three with 17 seconds left brought WKU within three, but the Lady Toppers had to resort to fouling to get the ball back and Tennessee Tech connected on three from the charity stripe.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for WKU. The Lady Toppers move to 5-4 on the season.

WKU will hit the road to close out non-conference play, going on a three-game road swing. The Lady Toppers will be at Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 15 and then Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 17. WKU’s final non-conference game will be Dec. 22 at Belmont.

