Taylor County man accused of threatening KSP trooper

James Deslongchamps
James Deslongchamps(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrest a Taylor County man accused of threatening a state trooper. James Deslongchamps of Campbellsville is in custody following a stand-off in Larue County.

Kentucky State Police say Deslongchamps was arrested overnight in the Buffalo community near Hodgenville. He surrendered after midnight and was booked into the Larue County Jail charged with terroristic threatening, menacing, and resisting arrest.

