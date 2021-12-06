Advertisement

Storm damage in Todd County after possible tornado

New Life Worship Center sign ruined by the storm.
New Life Worship Center sign ruined by the storm.(Jeanna Kleine-Kracht, WBKO)
By Kelly Dean and Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News tracked the path of a possible tornado that happened overnight into the morning.

Significant storm damage includes power lines down, fallen trees down, structures blown over and a brick church sign that broke and toppled over.

Most of the damage was found on Pond River Road in Elkton, KY.

One homeowner on Pond River Road experienced structure damage to an outbuilding, had broken windows on their home and that damaged structure was blown onto their truck.

Meanwhile, down the road, New Life Worship Center took a hit to their sign right outside their church. They say their board members are talking with their insurance company and are thankful that’s all the damage they received.

“This church is very blessed and just to have no more damage than what we had when 100 yards up the road the damage was much more severe, so you know, we just praise God for what He’s done,” said Pastor Kevin Heflin.

Brick by brick, the church looks to repair the fairly new sign in light of Christmas.

“We’ve had multiple miracles at this facility here recently. And I mean you know it’s not just during the Christmas season that you appreciate the love and the mercy of God. And we are very very very thankful to still have a place to come and worship,” said Heflin.

The National Weather Service says they will be in Todd County on Tuesday to assess storm damage in order to confirm whether or not a tornado touched down.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
BGHS Final Walk Thru
Former students, staff take one last walk through the ‘old’ BGHS building before Dec. 17th closing
Storms on the way overnight.
HEADS UP: Storms move in overnight
Storms on the way Sunday night.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds on the way Sunday night!
The Whitz in Russellville burned over the weekend.
The Whitz in Russellville ‘a total loss’ after weekend fire

Latest News

Structure on top of tree on truck on Pond River Road.
Todd County sees damage after possible tornado
James Deslongchamps
Taylor County man accused of threatening KSP trooper
Lowered to half-staff in honor of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, flags fly...
Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole
1
Christmas Light Festival in Alvaton