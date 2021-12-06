Storm damage in Todd County after possible tornado

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News tracked the path of a possible tornado that happened overnight into the morning.

Significant storm damage includes power lines down, fallen trees down, structures blown over and a brick church sign that broke and toppled over.

Most of the damage was found on Pond River Road in Elkton, KY.

One homeowner on Pond River Road experienced structure damage to an outbuilding, had broken windows on their home and that damaged structure was blown onto their truck.

Meanwhile, down the road, New Life Worship Center took a hit to their sign right outside their church. They say their board members are talking with their insurance company and are thankful that’s all the damage they received.

“This church is very blessed and just to have no more damage than what we had when 100 yards up the road the damage was much more severe, so you know, we just praise God for what He’s done,” said Pastor Kevin Heflin.

Brick by brick, the church looks to repair the fairly new sign in light of Christmas.

“We’ve had multiple miracles at this facility here recently. And I mean you know it’s not just during the Christmas season that you appreciate the love and the mercy of God. And we are very very very thankful to still have a place to come and worship,” said Heflin.

The National Weather Service says they will be in Todd County on Tuesday to assess storm damage in order to confirm whether or not a tornado touched down.

