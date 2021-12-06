Strong cold front brings morning storms, afternoon chills!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Strong to severe storms pummeled the WBKO viewing area Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing heavy rainfall, strong to severe wind gusts and even possible tornados to portions of south-central Kentucky. Monday will see the activity die down in the later morning hours, but we have a roller coaster forecast on our hands going into the work week!

Rain showers linger until 10 a.m., then skies will clear out later today but temperatures remain chilly! (WBKO)

A strong cold front plowed through the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys late Sunday night and Monday morning, bringing strong to severe storms in the region. The severe threat is over at this point for the WBKO viewing area, but impacts from the front continues! Light to moderate rain showers will continue in the mid-morning hours and by midday, dry air will be with all of south-central Kentucky! Clouds will also decrease through the day along with the temperatures! This morning before the storms temperatures were in the mid 60s, but this afternoon temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid 40s! Winds will also be breezy out of the northwest between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour possible!

Monday night will get colder with clear skies and lows dipping down in the low-to-mid 20s! Get the winter coat back out for the Tuesday morning commute and keep it on, because Tuesday will be a cold day compared to what we had this weekend! Highs Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies! A very weak disturbance moves through the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and though most will be dry, folks in central Kentucky could see a few snow flurries - though no impacts are expected. Wednesday will be seasonable with westerly winds bringing temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s. The breezy winds return for the latter half of the work week along with rain chances as Thursday could have isolated showers under variably cloudy skies. Highs will also be warmer thanks to the southerly winds, which will make highs rise into the upper 50s and low 60s! Even WARMER air arrives by Friday with continued breezy southerly winds. Highs Friday will climb in the upper 60s and low 70s along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. More rain is expected on Saturday, which could bring moderate to heavy rain to the region. Breezy winds, like a broken record, continues with temperatures knocked down in the low-to-mid 60s. By Sunday, we have highs near normal in the upper 40s and low 50s with isolated showers possible.

The roller coaster forecast continues into the following week with forecast models hinting at temperatures above average along with drier air in the region! Hard to get in the holiday spirit with warm conditions - but we’re sure many of you out there aren’t complaining!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: AM Storms. PM Sunshine. Breezy and chilly. High 46. Low 25. Winds NW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High 43. Low 30. Winds E at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 50. Low 31. Winds W at 5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 75 (1998)

Record Low Today: 6 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

Mold Count: Low (3677 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72 (DAILY MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE RECORD - Ties with 72 in 2001)

Yesterday’s Low: 43

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.18″

Monthly Precip: 0.21″ (-0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 50.74″ (+4.22″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

