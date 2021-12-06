Texas Tech hires Zach Kittley as new offensive coordinator

This story is still developing.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is returning home to Lubbock, Texas to serve as the offensive coordinator of his alma mater Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Multiple reports surfaced late Sunday night saying that Kittley was officially joining newly-anointed Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s Red Raider coaching staff.

Don Williams of the Lubbock-Avalanche Journal and RedRaiderSports.com first broke the news around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday indicating that “sources confirmed” Kittley was hired by Texas Tech after “interviewing for the job” earlier in the day.

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman then confirmed the news late Sunday night that sources indicated Kittley agreed to the position.

Shortly thereafter, about ten minutes later, Pro Football Focus also that tweeted that Texas Tech hired Kittley to McGuire’s staff, according to Aaron Dickens.

Kittley’s contract is reportedly a three-year deal - though this has not been confirmed.

The hire marks a homecoming for Kittley who’s roots are firmly established in the Texas Panhandle. Born and raised in Lubbock, his father, Wes Kittley, serves as Texas Tech’s Track and Field and Cross County Director.

Zach was football and basketball star at Frenship High School before serving on then-Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff from 2013 to 2017. He began as a student assistant before moving his way up as an offensive intern and eventually a graduate assistant.

During his time at Texas Tech, he worked with current NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes who went on to become the League’s Most Valuable Player in 2018 and Super Bowl LIV champion and game MVP a year later.

Zach left Texas Tech in 2018 to join Houston Baptist as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In two years with the Huskies, he worked with current WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns before all three transplanted themselves to Bowling Green this past spring.

Under Kittley’s leadership, Zappe has had a record season as he currently leads the nation in passing yards (5,546) and touchdowns (56). Zappe only needs four more passing touchdowns to tie Joe Burrow’s single-season record. Sterns has also been successful this season, catching 137 passes for 1,718 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Their combined success helped the Hilltoppers flip a 1-4 start to a seven-game win streak to end the regular season en-route to a C-USA East Division Title.

WKU (8-5) is scheduled to play the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at 10 A.M. CT inside FAU Stadium.

