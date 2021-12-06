Advertisement

The Whitz in Russellville ‘a total loss’ after weekend fire

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A popular venue in Russellville, The Whitz, was considered a “total loss” by owners after a fire Saturday night.

Details are still being released about the fire, but owners posted on the venue’s Facebook page saying that the building was a “total loss” following the fire.

The Russellville Fire Department and other departments spent hours fighting the fire into Sunday morning.

The owners of The Whitz said anyone with events scheduled with them can call them for next steps.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

